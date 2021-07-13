Three New Yorker stories to read when you’re missing Anthony Bourdain

We all love and miss Anthony Bourdain, and while some of us are leafing through World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, others of us are waiting to check out the documentary Roadrunner when it debuts in its wide-release later this week. If you’re reminiscing about the legend and need something to read, The New Yorker has rounded up four pieces involving Bourdain, including his debut essay in the magazine all the way back in 1999.
The essay, titled “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” is one that would eventually become a chapter in his memoir, Kitchen Confidential, which changed the entire course of his career. This is where he famously advised his readers never to order seafood on Monday: the weekend order arrives on Friday and then there are usually no more deliveries until Tuesday. “Chances are,” he wrote, “that the Monday-night tuna you want has been kicking around in the kitchen since Friday morning, under God knows what conditions.” If you’ve never read it, stop and read it right now. You will never want to go to brunch ever again.
Another piece, called “Anthony Bourdain’s Moveable Feast,” by Patrick Radden Keefe, zig-zags through the state of Bourdain’s career up to 2017, heavily featuring the surprise sit-down meal he shared with Barack Obama during the Hanoi episode of Parts Unknown, in and of itself a remarkable feat of television production. Getting an interview with the President of the United States must already be difficult, but sitting down for a whole meal was probably even harder to score.
Then there’s an obituary by Helen Rosner, titled “Anthony Bourdain and the Power of Telling the Truth,” which delved into his late-in-life embrace of activism, especially the #MeToo movement. And finally, if you miss the sound of his voice listen to this podcast episode from 2017 when he spoke to David Remnick about his life and career.
DISCUSSION
I’ve been reading reviews of the forthcoming documentary, Roadrunner, and it sounds great. Probably looking forward to it more than any other film (even Dune).
But In the reviews I’ve read, it’s come up multiple times Asia Argento wasn’t interviewed, in fact was deliberately not interviewed. I’ve read Nevill’s explanation - that she says the same thing every time she’s asked about it — but it kind of rings hollow, or at least a little off.
At the time of Bourdain’s death I deliberately steered clear of the gossip and what I assumed was finger pointing at Argento, who’d already been savaged in the Italian press for the crime of speaking up against her abusers. (This was before the allegations of assault against Argento surfaced, which I still don’t know what to make of). I want to plunge into this documentary, I want it to be a cathartic experience for me, but if it resurfaces some of the blame that came Argento’s way it’s going to leave me feeling gross. I am of course willing to accept the truth is complicated, that she may have been a negative influence on Bourdain, or that his behavior surrounding her was an indicator that something was amiss within him, providing the caveat that (and I’m paraphrasing, someone else said this of Bourdain/Agento but I can’t find the exact quote/source) “no sixty year old man kills themselves over a breakup, Tony died by suicide.”