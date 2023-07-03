10 Unique Ways to Make S’mores This Summer

Since it’s nearly impossible to get tired of chocolate, things can only get better from there. Why not bring chocolate’s partner in crime, peanut butter, into the mix? Though a little thicker than the standard Hershey’s square, a peanut butter cup, Reese’s or otherwise, adds pizzazz to an already flawless concept. (To fix its thickness, you can always slice it in half sideways.) To add even more drama to the campfire (the good kind, of course), take it up a notch and try other types of candy bars, like a Snickers or Milky Way sliced thinly. For best results, refrigerate first so the slicing doesn’t get too gooey.