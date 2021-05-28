6 refreshing summer drinks to sip on this weekend

Photo : Allison Robicelli , Graphic : Allison Corr

If you’ve got a three-day weekend ahead of you, then you need plenty of cool, refreshing beverages to pair with whatever you’re grilling. Why settle for White Claw when there are so many inventive drinks out there ready to leave condensation on the side of your glass? Below are The Takeout’s best recipes for inviting summer drinks, most of which take only a few minutes to throw together, and all of which will impress any guests who stop by your backyard.

