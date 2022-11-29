It seems as though you were all ready to take on a challenge after watching the hit FX series The Bear, in which a rising star chef returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother’s run-down Italian beef joint. The show is a love letter to beefs, and this recipe is, too. Even though almost no Chicagoans burden themselves with cooking up these sandwiches from scratch, this recipe will show you how to do it, just so you can nab the bragging rig hts. If you’d like a cheater version of Chicago’s iconic sandwich, go ahead and make some cheater beef, which will still wow your guests and offer up a taste of the Windy City.