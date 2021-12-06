In 2021, Americans seem to have silently agreed to leave our picturesque sourdough loaves in the past and seek new cooking and baking inspiration. For that, many of you came here to The Takeout, where we served up a wide array of appetizers, entrees, desserts, and other assorted edible oddities to tickle your palate and spark your kitchen creativity. As we close the book on 2021, we look back at the top 21 Takeout recipes that readers liked and shared the most.



Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window. You can also click “List Slides” at any time to see the full list and navigate to particular recipes.