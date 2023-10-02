14 Pork Recipes That Will Solve Dinner This Fall

We suggest making this Porchetta as a Thanksgiving main, but you don’t have to wait until a holiday rolls around to taste what makes it special. You should make it whenever you next entertain, because it’s designed to be a showstopper dish: a slab of pork loin and bel ly rolled into a cylinder, tied with twine, coated in marinade, and roasted until crispy (though the insides are still juicy, of course ). Even after you serve it day-of with, say, roasted veggies and a mustard vinaigrette, you can turn the leftovers into sandwiches with pickles and Dijonnaise. Don’t tell us that doesn’t sound tempting. Get the recipe for Porchetta here.