Smoked pork is, in the world of barbecue, the ultimate gimme. Cheap, boxy, and big enough to withstand growing pains while you master the smoker of your choice. You legitimately just need, like, salt and heat and patience to make a killer pork if you’re chasing that Aaron Franklin dream of stainless-steel simplicity.

As a result, you can get pretty good pork anywhere. I can and have enjoyed delicious smoked pork at old man bars, heavy metal clubs, and more gas stations than you’d guess. But it gets a bit samey. Imagine my delight last time I was in Nashville and saw “Nashville Hot Pork” on the menu at one of my regular haunts: pork shoulder marinated overnight in hot pepper mash (basically the precursor to making fermented hot sauce). I have this personal rule where if you see something surprising on a barbecue menu, you must order it. Thanks, Past John!

I still think that “Nashville Hot Pork” is a bad name (for a lot of reasons we can yell about in the comments), but the effect was incredible and I’m a convert. Juicy, smoky pork with a tremendously compelling depth of heat and fermented pepper brightness. If you’ve ever made your own hot sauce, you’re 90% of the way to the forbidden knowledge. If you haven’t, none of this stuff is hard, so take heart.

This is a really good sandwich, and most of the work is passive. It feels like cheating to get to write this all down.

Hot pepper mash, fermented and ready to deploy
Pepper-mash-marinated pork shoulder, smokin' away
Finished pork shoulder, awaiting shredding
Pork: pulled
And finally: a Hot Pepper Pork sandwich

Hot Pepper Pork

There’s a goodly amount of salt in this compared to the salt by weight you’ll see recommended for hot sauce recipes. That’s because we’re seasoning a whole-ass pork shoulder with it. You can also season the pork separately if you prefer, or mix in some pickle brine right before marinating. Both methods work, but this is easier.

1 big ol’ pork shoulder (test batches were 5-7 lb. shoulders) and enough time to cook it

2.5 lbs. hot peppers (ghost peppers, habañeros, red jalapenos, and Anaheim chiles all work well at varying heat levels), stems removed

8 cloves garlic, peeled

60 grams kosher salt

Directions: