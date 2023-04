April showers bring May product launches. That’s not how the saying goes? Well, for The Takeout, that’s exactly how the saying goes.



Every day our inboxes are flooded with exciting new foods that are hitting the market, and we’re happy to share this intel with readers . Whether you’re looking for a new protein bar to fuel up with or affordable drinks to sip on this summer , May has a lot of new items in store for us. Here are the products to scope out this month.