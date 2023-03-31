11 Foods to Get Excited About in April

Leading up to the month of April, it can be difficult to temper one’s excitement ( or maybe disgust) when food and beverage brands make announcements about flashy new products hitting the market. Are they an April Fools’ prank, or are they real? We’ve tried to do that homework for you.



Here are all the snacks and drinks to get excited about this April, because they actually will be making their way to grocery store shelves and chain restaurant menus this month. We can’t promise they’re all going to be winners, but they certainly sound good, and they’re all definitely real products . A t least the joke here is not on you.