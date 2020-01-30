Food is delicious.
PSA: New food emoji are coming

Marnie Shure
These aren’t the new emoji, but wouldn’t that little milk carton be cute?
Illustration: moonery (iStock)

Note to self: Spend much more time perusing the Emojipedia blog. The venerable publication has released a full list of the emoji that will join the compendium in 2020 and be available for use later this year on all platforms, per Unicode. The 117 new icons include a wide variety of images ranging from useful to unsettling, including a set of human lungs, an adorable seal cradling its own belly, a cockroach (how dare?), and… a rock.

But we must turn to the food imagery that’s been added, because for too long has Unicode’s pantry stood nearly bare, devoid of the staples that could make a proper emoji meal. The latest update includes:

  • Blueberries
  • Olive (green, delicious)
  • Bell pepper (green, egregious)
  • Flatbread
  • Tamale
  • Fondue
  • Teapot
  • Bubble tea
  • Mouse trap (technically this counts, as there’s a teeny wedge of cheese on it)
  • Potted plant (hey, it could be edible herbs)
  • Toothbrush (postprandial)

It’s a far cry from our list of ideal food emoji, particularly our highly recommended Starving Face, but these are looking pretty good. I look forward to texting my loved ones pictures of blueberries all summer instead of tugging on their sleeves, begging them to head to Michigan for a weekend of picking. The only unforgivable choice was to select a green bell pepper, of all things, but there’s a silver lining here: that can replace “vomiting face” as the new emoji for things that are just plain gross.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

