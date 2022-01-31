Mulled wine (alcoholic)

This mulled wine is a great opportunity to revive leftover wine of all kinds. Vinegary bottles of red, white, and rosé can be revived in the mulling pot, and you can even combine multiple bottles if you’ve got a few different ones to use up.

First, make sure the wine you’re using isn’t too old. Hold your bottle up to the light and look to see if there’s any sediment in a red wine or color change in a white wine. If not, go ahead and boil it to be safe.

With your wine in a pot, turn to baking spices. Cloves, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and cardamom are traditional, but chai tea bags are a great substitute if you don’t have many spices. For each bottle of wine use 10 cloves, 1 cinnamon stick, and either 1 pod star anise (if you’re using red wine) or 2 thumb-sized pieces of fresh ginger (if you’re using white wine). When using cardamom, crush the pods before tossing them into the pot.

Then, add in your choice of fruit and leave some aside for garnish. Oranges are classic, but sliced apple and pear are also common. As a general rule of thumb, you can add as many as two or three types of fruit before it becomes fruit punch, and just one fruit of each type per each bottle of wine. If you have any juice on hand—orange, apple, cranberry, etc—you can add a bit for sweetening if you want.

Then heat the contents of the pot just to a simmer. As soon as you see bubbling in the pot, reduce the heat to very low. Taste the wine mixture and stir in a bit of sugar if necessary. After 10 minutes at a low temperature, the spices will be infused with the wine, but you can keep the pot heated on low for hours and it’ll only gain flavor with time.