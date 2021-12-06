Sometimes—and I swear to god, this actually happens—you might find yourself in the possession of leftover cranberry sauce. Truthfully I’m always shocked when it happens to me, as jellied cranberry sauce is one of those end-of-year pleasures that I’ll greedily eat with a spoon. But on the rare occasion that there’s some sauce left in the bottom of the can, you’ve got what you need to make a warm and cozy holiday drink: the Festive Fog.

I developed this recipe after finding one single, solitary spoonful of cranberry sauce left in the fridge. I threw it into my mug of Earl Grey tea, thinking it might produce a result similar to bubble tea, and it was wonderful. The hot water melted just enough of it to sweeten the tea without being cloying, and at the end of my beverage, I had fun, jiggly cranberry “bubbles” to enjoy. Add some steamed milk to that cranberry-sauced tea and you’ve got yourself a festive take on a London Fog that will make any winter morning merry and bright.



Festive Fog

1 heaping Tbsp. cranberry sauce

2/3 cup boiling water

1 Earl Grey teabag

1/2 cup milk (any kind you wish)

1/2 star anise pod, 1 clove, or a sliver of fresh ginger (optional)

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

If using the optional star anise/clove/ginger: Add to the milk and heat in the microwave or small saucepan on the stove until it begins to steam. Set aside.

Put the cranberry sauce in the bottom of a large mug and use the side of your spoon to break it up into smaller pieces. Pour in the water, add the teabag, and let steep for 5 minutes.

Remove the spices from the milk and discard. If desired, reheat the milk just a bit and use a foaming tool to work it into a froth. Pour over the tea and serve immediately.