We begin with a “bam!” Elzar is a futuristic chef with a successful restaurant and cooking show to his name. He has four arms, a tactical advantage that any chef would want. (Too many famous chefs seemingly have four mouths, amirite?)

It’s worth remembering that in the Futurama univers e, a chef doesn’t just cook for Earthlings but for countless other inter planetary beings as well . Elzar is evidently able to serve up meals that can satisfy them all. He can even make robot food that humans enjoy the taste of (after it badly burns the human’s tongue, that is).