Egg prices have been way too high for way too long, to the point where people are growing desperate and raising their own backyard hens and smuggling eggs across the border. Luckily, it seems that those days are finally on their way out: CNN reports that the avian flu that devastated flocks last year seems to be under control, leading to a price drop. Let’s celebrate with some coo king and baking !

No matter what you make with eggs, they’re bound to impart richness however they’re deployed. We’ve got several recipe ideas for using those eggs to the fullest, now that we can afford them in the least. Here are the best egg recipes in our archive.