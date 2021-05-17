Photo : Steve Fontanini (Getty Images) , Gwen Ihnat , Allison Robicelli , Luminary Bakery

With the warm weather coming and the CDC giving the all-clear for fully-vaccinated people to leave their face masks at home, the oracles of social media are warning us that we’re about to experience a wild and crazy summer. But the writer E.E. Holmes has another idea:



“Forget Hot Girl Summer,” she wrote. “We’re doing Golden Girls Summer, where you find a group of girlfriends to rent a house together, wear spectacular muumuus, and solve all our problems with sassy one-liners and late-night cheesecake.”

Several thousand people agreed this was a fantastic idea. It’s still a little chilly in more northern climes, but today is the Jewish festival of Shavuot, during which cheesecake is traditionally consumed. If everybody is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, at least when it comes to seizing the opportunity to drink green beer, perhaps everyone can be a little bit Jewish on Shavuot. Now choose your avatar (are you Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, or Sophia? or Stan?) and your weapon. We have seven delectable recipes for the cheesecake craver.

