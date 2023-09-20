10 Bean Recipes Perfect for Fall Evenings

Every fan of The Office knows “the chili scene,” but for the uninitiated, bumbling character Kevin brings a truly unfathomable amount of chili into the office, immediately drops the whole vat on the floor, and furiously tries to salvage it while slip-sliding around in a heap of carpet-staining chili mess. IN 2022, an eagle-eyed viewer found out that NBC’s Peacock streaming service embedded the entirety of the recipe for “Kevin’s Famous Chili” within the text of its user agreement, so now the whole world can enjoy a taste of it—hopefully sans disaster. Get the recipe for Kevin’s Famous Chili here.