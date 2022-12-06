ALDI has been working all year to remain one of the cheapest grocery items in the face of inflation, and for the most part it seems to be working— the store gained more than one million new customers in 2022. T hankfully , it manages to maintain those low prices during the holiday season, making i t an easy and affordable one-stop shop for some great edible gifts this time of year.

Here are 12 of the most festive budget-friendly finds, including some that aren’t yet in stores so you can plan ahead accordingly.