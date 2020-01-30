Sunflower butter is the key ingredient in Ben & Jerry’s new non-dairy pints

Photo : Ben & Jerry’s

It hasn’t even been two weeks since Ben & Jerry’s announced their new flavor Netflix & Chilll’d, and yet here we all are getting another life-altering announcement from America’s second and third favorite old progressive white guys from Vermont. Crazy times, right? They’ve got some new non-dairy ice cream for us. Oh wait—what’s that? Is Ben & Jerry’s is the first national brand to make an ice cream base out of sunflower butter? Is this happening? Is this real? That’s right that just happened, and it happened all up in your face. Enjoy that sweet, sweet sunflower butter, bitches. Here’s your new non-dairy options:

“Milk” & Cookies: Vanilla non-dairy frozen dessert with chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies, and chocolate cookie swirls

Vanilla non-dairy frozen dessert with chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies, and chocolate cookie swirls Crème Brûlée Cookie: Burnt caramel non-dairy frozen dessert with brown sugar cookies and salted caramel swirls

Burnt caramel non-dairy frozen dessert with brown sugar cookies and salted caramel swirls Mint Chocolate Cookie: Mint non-dairy frozen dessert with chocolate sandwich cookies

Advertisement

If you live near a Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop, you can treat yourself to a fourth sunflower-butter-based non-dairy frozen dessert flavor not available to the retail masses: Cold Brew Coffee Fudge Chip, a cold brew non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge flakes and a fudge swirl.

If you’ve been keeping score, Ben & Jerry’s is now up to a whopping 17 non-dairy flavors—over 25% of their offerings. Is it possible that the aspiring social justice company (as they refer to themselves in a press release) is gradually becoming a plant-based one? That seems to be the future that liberals want.