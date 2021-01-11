Ben & Jerry’s debut Doggie Desserts ice cream for pets

According to the press release, “Boone is a Great Pyrenees who lives with Sarah, a Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru. He was an unofficial taste tester for both flavors.” Photo : Ben & Jerry’s

“Ben & Jerry’s has gone to the dogs.” Thus begins today’s press release from everyone’s favorite ice cream maker, which proceeds to have way too much fun as it describes the company’s latest product release: Doggie Desserts, or ice cream for your pet.

The single-serve ice cream tubs, which come in two different flavors, are described as “tasty frozen treats that are paws-itively perfect for your pet, specifically formulated for dogs with a sunflower butter base.” That is, this ice cream isn’t really made from cream at all; it contains only a very limited amount of dairy and swaps in pumpkin puree, which is good for canine digestion.

As previously discussed, whipping up a batch of homemade dog ice cream using common household ingredients is quick and simple: yogurt, peanut butter, banana, and bacon are all you need to create a decadent treat that your dog will remember forever (or for the next few minutes). But I’m guessing that it’s also a lot of fun to head to the grocery store and grab your dog’s pint right beside your own in the freezer aisle like you’re stocking up for your big Bachelor night viewing party together.

“Pontch’s Mix” is a combination of peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and “Rosie’s Batch” contains pumpkin and cookies; they’ll be sold in multipacks as well as individual cups. Here’s where you can check to see if it’s available near you.

Clearly understanding that we all harbor an unhealthy obsession with our dogs, Ben & Jerry’s has supplied a helpful FAQ page on its website indicating that, yes, you humans can try eating Doggie Desserts as well, though it might taste slightly bland to our more flavor-blasted palates. Just don’t lick from the same container as your pet.