Ready for a sentence that will make your skin crawl? Okay, here goes: Potato vodka is about to get a makeover for the TikTok era. Yes, readers, Arby’s is releasing two limited-edition french fry-flavored vodkas: Arby’s Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the new vodka flavors are a way to celebrate the addition of crinkle fries to the Arby’s menu. Crinkle fries joined the brand’s signature Curly Fries earlier this year. Now, Arby’s is “taking its dual fry offering into the world of spirits” for french fry fans of legal drinking age. Per the release, the limited-edition spirits are “made from high-quality potato vodka and distilled with real ingredients inspired by the brand’s Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles.” But what does that mean, exactly?

Option 1: Arby’s Curly Fry Vodka

The brand writes that the curly fry flavor is “a tribute to the mastery of crisp, spiced, curled potato. Distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, this innovative vodka preserves the distinctive & authentic tasting notes of the traditional Arby’s Curly Fry.” It certainly doesn’t sound terrible, especially if you’re into ultra-savory Bloody Marys.

Option 2: Arby’s Crinkle Fry Vodka

Crinkle Fry Vodka, however, “honors the rich tradition of salted potato shapes, made with real kosher salt and sugar—a subtle homage to the simple perfection of Arby’s crisp, and golden Crinkle Fries.” If I had to guess, this one likely tastes like... plain potato vodka? Only one way to find out, I guess.

The two flavors drop on ArbysVodka.com on November 18 at 12 p.m. EST. Quantities are limited, so a second drop will follow on November 22. Each bottle is $59.99, which may seem steep for a novelty bottle of french fry vodka. Don’t worry—if you’d rather not venture down that potato-laden rabbit hole, we’ve got an official Takeout taste test in the works.