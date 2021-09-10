The ultimate food fight

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “What if Pokémon... were also edible?” then I have a show for you. Fighting Foodons was a short-lived animated series in which warring chefs summoned fighting food creatures to do their violent bidding. According to the show’s lore, it all began many years ago in a far-off kingdom, when a king asked of his subjects: “Which is stronger, fried duck or stewed tofu?” At that point, a mysterious stranger brought the king’s dinner to life so he could watch the food fight. Thus, the Foodons were born. They can be naughty—an evil slice of pizza, for example—or nice, like a valiant bowl of noodles. “Depending on the spice you add, your Foodon could be really bad,” proclaims the show’s theme song. Just something to keep in mind.