Photo: Isaac Brekken/WireImage (Getty Images)

After Anthony Bourdain’s death last Friday, some Netflix users started to binge-watch his seminal series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, in advance of its scheduled rotation off Netflix this Saturday, June 16. The show debuted on CNN in 2013 and followed Bourdain as he traveled the world searching out the best food off the beaten path, winning five Emmys and a Peabody Award along the way.



Fortunately, the streaming service has just announced that it will keep all eight seasons of the series “on the service for months to come.” Not only is that a huge relief to Bourdain fans, but new viewers will still be able to absorb Bourdain’s lessons on the tremendous value of traveling far from tourist traps to learn about new cultures and connect with people through food. Even if you’ve seen it before, this might be an ideal time for a rewatch.