Photo: Jim Watson/AFP (Getty Images)

At least 2.2 million people were stoked for the return of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets. Amy Schumer and Alyssa Milano are not among them.

Earlier this week, Chance The Rapper tweeted his wish that Wendy’s would bring back its spicy nuggs. Wendy’s was apparently game, promising that if a Tweet received 2 million likes, spicy nuggets would indeed return. It’s since received more than 2.2 million likes, and there was much rejoicing, even from other brands, which is always weird.

Two people who are decidedly not on board with the spicy nugget excitement are comedian Amy Schumer and actress Alyssa Milano, who both shared Instagram posts criticizing Wendy’s for failing to commit to improve working conditions.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields,” Schumer posted. “Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help.” The post also doubled as a gender reveal, in a bizarre synergy of celebrity culture, activism, and spicy nuggets.



The Fair Food Program was created by the Coalition Of Immokalee Workers to ensure fair wages and safe working conditions for workers who pick fruits and vegetables on farms that supply the fast-food and grocery industries. Through its third-party Fair Food Standards Council, the program monitors working conditions and investigates farms’ compliance with a Fair Food code of conduct. Subway, Burger King, McDonalds, Yum Brands (owners of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut), Chipotle, and more have all signed on as partners. Wendy’s has not.

Alyssa Milano voiced her displeasure over Wendy’s absence from that list, posting “Sorry Wendy’s, but this is the opposite of a complex issue. This is about sexual violence against women in the workplace, the only program proven to end that violence in the US agricultural industry, and your refusal to join that program, plain and simple.”

So far, neither Chance nor Wendy’s—always a zesty social media follow—appears to have responded.