I’m having one of those “why didn’t I think of that before” moments. Thanks to Molly Browne, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional, and Wisconsin Cheese, we can all create a spooky delicious charcuterie spread for Halloween.

Browne shared recommendations with The Takeout such as pairing a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup with a Wisconsin Roth Grand Cru cheese. “The nutty notes in the award winning, signature Wisconsin’s alpine-style Grand Cru cheese are heightened when layered with the peanut butter in the cups, while the chocolate provides an indulgent counterpoint to the cheese overall,” says Browne. Bonus tip from the cheese expert: T ry to get the pumpkin-shaped Reese’s for an added decorative touch.

The most daring of recommendations Browne makes is what to pair with candy corn. It is in my humble, and pretty popular, opinion that nothing can make candy corn good. I know, I know, candy corn seems to be the Halloween treat some of us love to hate. Millennials can’t help but think of it around Halloween time, while others genuinely want to know how to eat it correctly. Well, for those of you who can actually stand the stuff, butterkase cheese is the best dairy partner for those waxy kernels. “Part caramel flavors of candy corn pairs well with the sweet almond notes of butterkase cheese,” says Browne.

Next up on the pairing list comes PayDay and gouda cheese. The pairing tries to get that salty/ sweet combo that many of us enjoy. Described as a peanut butter cheesecake effect, this is one surprising recommendation I’d actually try.

After seeing candy corn on the menu, I’m left with some doubts. But, this is definitely a situation that leaves room for personal exploration. I appreciate expert opinions and respect them, but I also know my own palate. Mozzarella and M&Ms? No? Okay , back to the Halloween charcuterie board.