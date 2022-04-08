Human fetuses in food?

Back in 2012, the Oklahoma Legislature introduced a bill that would outlaw “the manufacture or sale of food or products which use aborted human fetuses,” NPR reported. Sounds reasonable enough, but the introduction of the measure ignited a fervor of folks wondering, “why exactly do we need this law?” It’s like when you see a sign that says “DON’T STICK YOUR HAND IN THE LOBSTER TANK,” which indicates that at one point someone definitely stuck their hand in the lobster tank. Who in Oklahoma was using a dash of fetus in their cooking?

It’s a little more nuanced than that. The Republican (of course) senator behind the bill, Ralph Shortey, told Tulsa radio station KRMG that “his research” (reliable) showed that some companies in the food industry were using human stem cells for research and to develop products like artificial flavoring.

NPR reporter Bill Chappell traces this tidbit back to an accusation that the now-defunct company Senomyx was using Human Embryonic Kidney 293 (a widely available cell line that was originally cultured in the early 1970s from a human embryo in the Netherlands) in development of a no longer used “sweetness enhancer,” which would later face scrutiny of its own completely unrelated to the potential use of fetus. Long story short, it’s safe to assume you are not accidentally eating human embryos and probably never have.