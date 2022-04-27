Essential: a baking vessel

Steam is an essential part in the home bread baking process because it prevents a hard crust from forming right away, which means the dough can expand in the oven as it cooks off. Plus, the steam gelatinizes the starch on the exterior of the loaf, which results in that crackly and shiny crust that is so coveted. The issue is that most of us don’t have access to specialized equipment like a steam oven, which injects steam into the chamber for even cooking.

So, what do you use instead? An enameled cast iron Dutch oven. Not only does a Dutch oven distribute heat well, its lid traps steam that comes out of the dough itself, essentially steaming the bread during the first part of baking using its own moisture content. After the bread has steamed in the Dutch oven for the first leg, you remove the lid and expose the dough to the heat of the dry oven until it gets a burnished color on top.



There are varying shapes of Dutch ovens (I use a round one and an oval one depending on the loaf shape I want), and there are also specialized cast iron baking vessels on the market, like the Challenger Bread Pan. The Challenger Bread Pan is expensive and not as multi-purpose as a Dutch oven, so my recommendation is the latter . But check with the manufacturer; some Dutch ovens aren’t graded for high temperatures, as the enamel can crack beyond a certain threshold.