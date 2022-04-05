Make your leftovers orderly

You just made dinner, and you’ve got a few days’ worth of grilled chicken left over. Of course, you want to make sure you get the most bang for your buck (cluck?) with each day’s serving. (You wouldn’t want to enjoy a six-ounce serving one day and a 2.5-ounce serving the next.) That’s where a scale can come in handy.

If you’d like to divide your remaining chicken into, say, four portions, use your scale to calculate the total weight of the leftover chicken, then divide that into four parts. Of course, you can still enjoy your leftovers without ensuring they’re divided into equal weights—but you might accidentally short yourself on one portion, which makes for unhappy lunching.

