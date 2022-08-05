Shrek is omnipresent. He’s in our Twitter memes, being lusted after on TikTok, and giving a Tony-nominated performance on frickin’ Broadway. When the first Shrek film debuted in 2001, it would have been impossible to predict the lasting influence its titular green ogre would have on society, though there were surely some clues along the way in the form of cross-promotional branding. And when it came to Shrek-themed snacks, that meant injecting a lot of neon green where neon green should never be. Our food and drink landscape has never been the same.



What follows is just a small sampling of all the Shrek treats that have crowded grocery store shelves over the past 20 years, some of which are now being sold for way too much money on eBay. If we can’t stop thinking about them, you must be reminded of their existence, too. You’re welcome.