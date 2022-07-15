“All the sauces”

Imagine a footlong sub topped with every single dressing offered at Subway, along with a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies . That’s what Reddit user @Th3_Admiral, who claims to have worked at Subway, says that one customer ordered, and that it was “The biggest, most disgusting mess I have ever made .” That’s not surprising, considering there are 11 different sauces on the Subway menu.

Apparently this sort of dripping saucy mess intrigues quite a few people, though, because YouTuber Milad Mirg decided to create this very concoction, and the resulting video has more than 2 million views. “ To each their own” is the motto behind these build-your-own orders, but just remember that asking a Subway worker to pull out every sauce in their arsenal will likely earn you some sidelong glances.