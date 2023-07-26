7-Eleven’s Korean BBQ Wings Taste Strictly American

When I heard that 7-Eleven had released a limited-time selection of boneless wings at its hot food counter, I didn’t expect my interest to be piqued, but the new flavor certainly caught my eye : Korean BBQ.

As a Korean-American, I’ve been fascinated by how the food I’ve grown up with has influenced popular cuisine in the United States, particularly in the past decade . Korean flavors have permeated everything from packaged goods to street food to celebrity meals from McDonald’s, and yet the idea of being able to stop in 7-Eleven for a snack and see Korean-inspired chicken in the display case still feels novel to me.

S pecifically, I wanted to see what 7-Eleven’s take on Korean barbecue i s all about . Though consumer brands and fast casual restaurants often refer to their products as being Korean barbecue-flavored, that’s usually just an alluring way of marketing something with vague teriyaki sauce flavor. In reality , Korean barbecue comes in a wide array of flavors, each one nuanced and layered. Would these new boneless wings remind me of my mom’s home cooking or a night out at a Korean barbecue restaurant? Only one way to find out.

How do 7-Eleven Korean BBQ boneless wings taste?

Unlike the other boneless wing options sold at 7-Eleven , the Korean BBQ ones a re sold on a wooden skewer for some reason, maybe to more closely resemble s treet food. (It’s important to note that Korean barbecue isn’t cooked on a stick.)

My order of boneless wings had a sweet soy sauce smell, and the glaze was very sticky. The sauce had lost nearly a ll of its moisture after sitting beneath the heat lamp for a while, and it was darkened on random areas of the chicken’s surface . U nfortunately, the nuggets of white meat chicken were dry to the point of being almost jerky-like, which is the roulette wheel you spin when you order cooked food sitting beneath a heat lamp.

The dry poultry all but ruined the wings themselves, but the darkened spots of glaze were actually the best bit es. Those overcooked areas had a more concentrated, sticky soy flavor that was pretty damn good —but the rest of the chicken wasn’t nearly as rewarding, since it was practically naked.

I couldn’t identify a specific flavor note I’d consider Korean. If anything, the wings just a nondescript “Asian” taste to them due to the soy sauce, and that’s a condiment used all over Asia, not just Korea. So if you’re looking for something Korean-specific, you won’t get that here, and you won’t get decent boneless wings, either. But maybe you already knew that about 7-Eleven.

It’s kind of a shame, too, because convenience store food is a category bursting with potential . There’s something intoxicating about the idea of picking up a slice of breakfast pizza from Casey’s, or one of those pre-made chicken salad sandwiches from the refrigerated section, or a hot dog straight from the rollers, whenever you’re on your way somewhere . And don’t get me started on how badly I’d love to visit a Japanese 7-Eleven someday. Why do customers abroad have a culinary experience that’s so unattainable here?

Korean BBQ boneless wings from 7-Eleven are not enough to take your senses on a trip to Seoul . You’re much better off planning a night of Korean barbecue with your friends, which won’t leave your taste buds feeling like they got the short end of the skewer.