A cure for the thickness

Sometimes the best technical solutions are an absolute pain in the ass. I realized this the first time my then-girlfriend (now wife) and I almost broke up over making our first batch of homemade pasta. We took the first bite and sighed hard, because it ruled and we would have to return to the romance crucible. So when I tell you this next part is the key to thin-crust pizza, know that I already realize it’s easier to not.

For the perfect tavern-style thin crust, you’re going to cure it overnight (unwrapped) in the fridge. To do this, take that tavern-style dough I told you about, grab the containers out of the fridge, and let them sit at room temperature for thee hours. After that, roll it out, dock on both sides, and place between two sheets of nonstick parchment. Do as many doughs as you want to bake the next day and stack them on top, slipping a pizza pan or a plate or a cardboard circle underneath for easy conveying into and out of the fridge.

It’s worth the fridge space to move aside the leftovers, the condiments, the pickled stuff, the other leftovers, the yogurt, and whatever else in a pizza-crust-sized radius. Leave the prepared doughs there overnight, uncovered (up to you whether you parchment the top layer).

Don’t leave it much longer or it becomes wavy, too dry, and shattery. You’ll know when that happens.