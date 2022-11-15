When you taste as many different snacks and drinks as we do, it’s important to have reasonable expectations. And at the risk of sounding too cynical, it’s always better to set those expectations too low rather than too high. If you prepare for the reality that hot-dog-flavored candy corn is going to taste awful, then your day won’t be ruined when you find out it does, in fact, taste awful.



On the contrary, when you come across a bizarre or unassuming product that’s actually delicious, it can feel downright miraculous. There’s nothing quite like the pleasant surprise of really liking—dare I even say loving—a novelty snack. These are the foods and drinks we tasted in 2022 that defied our expectations and turned out to be truly great.