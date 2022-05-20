Whether you have thick, curly locks with a dry scalp or fine, straight strands that get very oily, we all want to take care of our hair. There are plenty of expensive hair products out there meant to encourage growth, promote shine, and perform plenty of other hair miracles.

Just like the skin on our face, hair types vary a lot from one person to the next . This means some ingredients will work wonders when combed into hair and others might actively cause damage . Next time you mix together a DIY hair mask, make sure the ingredients fit your scalp’s needs.