A little self care moment is always great, and it can be tempting to find regimens that don’t require you to drop hundreds of dollars on expensive products just to treat yourself. Being able to go into your kitchen and just whip up some skin care is the sort of thing that will make you appreciate food even more. What’s not to like?

However, while “all-natural” face masks can have benefits, not every ingredient you find in the kitchen is safe to spread across your forehead. Before you grab a whisk and start slathering your face in avocado, you might want to make sure your DIY skin care does not include these harmful ingredients.