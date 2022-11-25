Today’s the day: It’s time to get the best deals possible on the stuff you need and want, and you can avoid the hordes of shoppers fighting over toasters in the clearance aisle by taking advantage of Black Friday sales online. As per usual, Amazon has been pushing its Black Friday sales hard. But which deals and discounts are worth taking advantage of, without an ounce of buyer’s remorse? For the most rewarding Black Friday kitchen deals, stick to these categories on Amazon.
Today’s the day: It’s time to get the best deals possible on the stuff you need and want, and you can avoid the hordes of shoppers fighting over toasters in the clearance aisle by taking advantage of Black Friday sales online. As per usual, Amazon has been pushing its Black Friday sales hard. But which deals and discounts are worth taking advantage of, without an ounce of buyer’s remorse? For the most rewarding Black Friday kitchen deals, stick to these categories on Amazon.
2 / 7
Air fryers
Air fryers
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—air fryers are worth the hype. Once you realize the full potential of this multipurpose appliance, you’ll be pulling out your favorite air fryer recipes left and right to impress guests. Amazon is offering a few brands at major discounts this year:
- Cosori brand airfryers: 30% off regular price of $159.99-$199.99, only on 11/25
- Ninja brand air fryers: 40% off regular price of $159.99, only on 11/25
Last year staff writer Angela L. Pagán got a Ninja Foodi XL Air Fryer for Christmas, and she hasn’t looked back since.
3 / 7
Beverage enhancers
Beverage enhancers
Even if you’re not into cooking at all, you can still jazz up your drinks with some sleek but simple devices. There are three standout items dedicated to keeping your beverages as cold as possible:
- Frigidaire Countertop Crunchy Chewable Nugget Ice Maker: Yes, Sonic Ice in your very own home whenever you want! Up to 25% off regular price of $399.99, through 11/28
- Frigidaire Pink Mini Portable Fridge: Up to 25% off regular price of $49.99, through 11/28
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid: 25% off regular price of $39.95-$54.95, through 12/5
Another staff favorite from last holiday season, the SodaStream, is being offered as part of a bundle deal so you can support your sparkling water habit:
- SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine: 30% off regular price of $159.99, only on 11/28 (technically a Cyber Monday Sale)
- SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: 30% off regular price of $189.99, only on 11/28 (technically a Cyber Monday Sale)
And to make your own cafe-quality lattes or other foamy coffee concoctions, take this as your sign to invest in a milk frother:
- PowerLix Milk Frother: 45% off regular price off $29.99, only on 11/25
4 / 7
Food items
Food items
Not everyone knows that you can buy Grubhub gift cards on Amazon, and if you buy them this year, you’ll be granted access to additional deals. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers who purchase Grubhub gift cards will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.
There are opportunities to save on other food items, too. If you spend $50 on select Amazon brands, you’ll receive 25% off:
- Amazon Basics: Includes basic cookware and appliances
- Happy Belly: Includes grocery basics like eggs, cheese, and bread, as well as trail mix, coffee, and ice cream, all available to order same day through Amazon Fresh
5 / 7
Major kitchen appliances
Major kitchen appliances
Black Friday might be the ideal time to make that big purchase you’ve been putting off—the deals are just too good not to. And even though it might not have occurred to you to purchase your refrigerator from the producer of Bosch, Amazon really is a solid option when you’re shopping for major appliances, especially since Frigidaire’s retro-chic designs seem to be competing with the Smeg aesthetic at a fraction of the price:
- Frigidaire 2 Door Apartment Size Refrigerator with Freezer, Retro: Up to 25% off regular price of $500, through 11/28
In the category of “things you didn’t even know existed that you now need,” enter the perfect solution for a dishwasher-less apartment:
- COMFEE’ Countertop Dishwasher: Up to 15% off regular price of $289.99, 11/28-11/29
6 / 7
Stand mixers and blenders
Stand mixers and blenders
Earlier this year we told you that KitchenAid Stand Mixers and Vitamix Blenders were the only Amazon deals that mattered, because those brands are the least likely to go on sale throughout the rest of the year. The same goes for Black Friday deals. You’ll want to check out these items, which will be on sale for a very limited time:
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt.Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: 30% off regular price of $379.99, only on 11/25
- Ninja Compact Kitchen System: 40% off regular price of $159.99, only on 11/25
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: 30% off regular price of $549.95, only on 11/25
- Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade: 30% off regular price of $549.99, only on 11/25
7 / 7