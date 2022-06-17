Time and time again we track how big food and drink brands approach P ride, whether they’re introducing new flavors, partnering with LGBTQ+ organizations, or going all-in on questionable campaigns. But instead of having faith that the Bud Lights and Pop-Tarts of the world might one day get it right, why not pivot to putting money right into queer people’s pockets?



Pride month i s as good a time as any to spotlight these LGBTQ+-owned businesses, from the small e commerce businesses to the major brands you might already be loyal to. And you can trust when you buy these snacks, drinks, and ingredients that you’re supporting the queer community all year long.