The Girl Scouts of the USA understand one thing, and that’s marketing. Even as the quality of the organization’s wildly overpriced cookies ebbs and flows depending on geography and your local bakery conglomerate, the American public still happily lines up for a taste of nostalgic annual tradition. Plus, it can’t hurt that the Girl Scouts always kick off cookie season right at the moment we’ve all run out of the holiday dessert leftovers that sustained us through the end of the year. Girl Scout cookie season has arrived, with online sales happening now.

If you’re looking to buy your cookies directly from a booth in the grocery store parking lot or from some intrepid door-to-door sales-scout, you might have to wait a bit longer; many troops aren’t kicking off in-person sales until mid-January. But even if you order online, your purchase from a “virtual cookie booth” will support your local troop. And if you’re a true diehard, you can download the Cookie Finder app to create an Uber-Eats-esque experience for yourself, complete with a map of sales happening near you.

This year’s cookie season rollout is appearing mainly through local news outlets at this juncture; the Girl Scouts of the USA have yet to release an official announcement that the season is underway. But because different bakeries supply to different geographic areas, and different troops receive their inventory at different times, it’s well worth checking the Cookie Finder for your ZIP code to see what’s available. We’ll keep checking with the Girl Scouts to determine more specific info.

Last cookie season’s new announcements, Adventurefuls and Toast-Yay!, are remaining within the cookie lineup this year. Here’s the full list of what’s on offer, according to the Girl Scouts website:

Adventurefuls

Toast-Yay!

Thin Mints

Lemon-Ups

Lemonades

Shortbread/Trefoils

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Toffee-tastic (gluten-free)

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

Girl Scout S’mores

We enjoyed Adventurefuls when we had the chance to taste them last summer. Dennis Lee called them “pretty crushable” and determined that they’re “definitely something to look forward to early next year.” Give them a try and let us know what you think.

Toast-Yay! continues to be a name that stymies us all here at The Takeout. For one thing, the exclamation point makes it a very hard cookie to pluralize. (Are we only excited about that cookie? Why no exclamation point for everyone’s favorite, Thin Mints?) Additionally, the hyphen in the name suggests that it’s some kind of wordplay, a pun that swaps in the word “yay” for... what? This question has haunted us throughout much of 2021, and I won’t have it sullying our 2022. Please, if you have any information about the origin of the name “Toast-Yay!” we beg you to shed some light on this mysterious branding. Though we contacted the Girl Scouts to better understand the moniker, the answers we were given were unsatisfactory.



Girl Scout cookie sales typically run through March, so you have a bit of time to map out your purchase strategy and take stock of how much room you have in your freezer. The cookies do freeze and thaw quite well, so it’s well worth it to splurge once at the beginning of the year and enjoy the taste of nostalgia year-round.

And for pro tips on how your child can become the best cookie-selling scout of them all, look no further than this essay from the two-time top cookie seller of Girl Scout Troop 984.