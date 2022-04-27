The Food Network doesn’t need my praise, but it can have all of it. The TV programming, the print magazine, the shining stars broadcast into our homes for the past 25 years—this brand is rock-solid and always finds new ways to entertain and educate us. Even when it’s terrifying us.
Food Network stars are a genre unto themselves, each occupying their own niche within the greater ecosystem. From the visually distinctive to the shrewdly opportunistic, these celebrity chefs captivate us for different reasons. So how do they encapsulate all that personality and translate it to their personal websites? Not well, it turns out. Here’s a ranking of each TV chef’s web presence, from the frontrunners to the 404s.