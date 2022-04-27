16. Ree Drummond

Lest we forget, Ree rose to prominence as a blogger before the world knew her as a celebrity chef and Oklahoma tourism baron, so her website has the robust feel of a thriving food publication, not just a placeholder where a TV star dumps their portfolio and walks away. Ree’s personal brand is unshakable, and you’re either here for it or you’re just... not.

Make no mistake, Ree has objectively built something impressive—it’s just that since making the leap to the Food Network in 2010, the aesthetic of her mega-successful 2009 blog has seemed forever trapped in 2009. In 2022, perusing thepioneerwoman.com feels to me like strolling through the aisles of a Jo-Ann Fabrics on a Sunday afternoon, buzzy fluorescent lights and all.

If I had a whole family to feed, I’d probably find the recipes indispensable—they’re the foundation upon which Ree built her empire, after all—but as it stands, I’d rather traverse her recipe catalog in the more functional confines of the Food Network’s website.

