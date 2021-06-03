There’s a ton of new stuff coming up on the Food Network

Screenshot : YouTube

Deadline reports that there’s a bunch of new Food Network programming—more than 30 new shows!—on the horizon, and I’m sure some of it will be thoroughly entertaining. There’s a lot of competition shows, if you’re into that sort of thing, along with dozens of returning series.

Guy Fieri’s got yet another upcoming series called Guy: Hawaiian Style, which is probably a very clever way for him to get a paid family vacation to Hawaii (I see what you’re doing, Fieri). Chrissy Teigen’s mom, Pepper, is starring in Dishing with Pepper Teigen, a series in which she’ll share Thai-inspired recipes with her family. Meanwhile, the The Try Guys, a quartet of former Buzzfeed employees, are starting a show called No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys (working title) inspired by their YouTube series Without a Recipe.

One of the more intriguing shows is coming to us courtesy of Ben and Jerry. The new show, tentatively titled Ben and Jerry’s: The Cold Wars, is an ice cream competition where teams create experimental frozen treats in order to snag a grand prize, which is hopefully more ice cream (but is probably cold hard cash). The show I’m looking forward to the most, however, is Money Hungry, a competition show that requires a supertaster with culinary knowledge to complete a series of taste tests that get harder as they go along. The reason why I’m excited about it is because it will be hosted by Kal Penn, who I’ve been a fan of since the ol’ Harold and Kumar days.

For anyone worried that their favorite series might have gotten the ax, here are some shows that are returning:

BBQ Brawl

Beat Bobby Flay

Buddy vs. Duff (and Buddy vs. Duff: Baker Battle)

Chopped (and Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Dinner: Impossible

The Great Food Truck Race

Guy’s Grocery Games

Restaurant: Impossible

It looks like there’s plenty of stuff to put on the TV in the waiting room while you’re waiting for your car’s oil change to be completed, so get ready to sit and zone out.

