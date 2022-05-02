Anyone with a recording device can start a podcast—that’s the blessing and the curse of the medium. And with the proliferation of podcasts over the past decade, it can be hard to know where to start, or learn more about what’s out there. If you have even a passing interest in food, there are thousands of series just waiting to be discovered.

Here are some of our favorite podcasts about food, from shows that take you deep inside the restaurant industry to those designed to devolve into petty arguments. You’ll walk away from each one with a better understanding or appreciation of what we put on our plates—even if you’re one of those weirdos who listens at 1.5x speed.