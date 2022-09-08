They say you eat with your eyes first, and there’s a whole slate of visual wonders to satisfy your appetite on this fall’s television and movie schedule. From cooking competitions to animated features to a restaurant horror-comedy, there are many ways to get your culinary content fix through the end of the year. These are the upcoming releases we’re most excited about.
2 / 14
Best In Dough
Best In Dough
Who doesn’t love pizza? (Well, other than Gregory Eddie of course.) Hulu’s Best In Dough is a new cooking competition show hosted by Wells Adams that’s all about getting creative with some pies. Pizza cupcakes, doughless pizza, pizza mashups—the trailer promises to give us a whole new perspective on what pizza can be. Perhaps the most exciting detail is that this show is from the creators of the incredible Is It Cake?, so our expectations are high.
Premieres September 19 on Hulu.
3 / 14
Bob’s Burgers
Bob’s Burgers
The previous season of Bob’s Burgers ended with not only its typical over-the-top two-part finale, but also with a dang movie on the big screen. Both the 12th season and the film were delightful, setting up the consistently entertaining show for another stellar year. According to the description of the first episode of the 13th season, the Belcher family will help Mr. Fischoeder put on a play. Sounds like a perfect 23 minutes of animated television to me.
Premieres September 25 on Fox.
4 / 14
Chefs vs. Wild
Chefs vs. Wild
What would happen if you were not only required to survive a night in the wilderness but also create a five-star meal out of the experience? We’re about to find out on Chefs vs. Wild. The series pairs chefs with survivalists on two-person teams, and each team attempts to create the best meal using only what nature has to offer. The trailer shows contestants battling hypothermia, allergic reactions, and wildfires alongside stunning gourmet dishes, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Premieres September 26 on Hulu.
5 / 14
Drink Masters
Drink Masters
Get ready for some more soothing, polite reality competition. The Canadian creators behind Netflix’s glassblowing competition Blown Away turn their attention to cocktails with Drink Masters. Mixologists will go head to head to put creative twists on classic drink recipes, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the vibe is “less in-your-face than American reality competition series and more focused on the tactile adventure of making cocktails.”
Premieres October 28 on Netflix.
6 / 14
From Scratch
From Scratch
This Netflix limited series is based on Tembi Locke’s From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, which details her relationship with a Sicilian chef and the struggles of getting his family’s approval as a Black American woman. It’s through food that she eventually finds connection with his family and a way to heal from the tragic events that follow. Zoe Saldaña takes on the lead in a drama that’s sure to tug on the heartstrings.
Premieres October 21 on Netflix.
7 / 14
The Great British Baking Show (GBBO)
The Great British Baking Show (GBBO)
Worry not, GBBO-heads, Paul Hollywood and the gang are back! As we’ve noted in past recaps, each season of this show just seems to get bigger and better, from the quality of the baking to the creativity of the challenges to the pure lovability of each contestant. This year it will be interesting to see how England’s unusually hot weather affects creations in the famously uninsulated tent. We’re eagerly awaiting that first Hollywood handshake.
Premieres September 16 on Netflix.
8 / 14
Hell’s Kitchen
Hell’s Kitchen
It’s hard to believe that Hell’s Kitchen has been on for more than 20 seasons, but apparently Gordon Ramsay has been screaming at chefs vying for a job in his restaurant for nearly two decades. Never a show to pass up a good theme, the series’ 21st season is being dubbed the “Battle of the Ages,” pitting a group of 20-somethings against a team of 40-somethings (you know, the only two ages). It’s hard to say if this show is past its prime in a world of gentler, kinder competition series, but if you’re looking for a reason to get your blood boiling, this is it.
Premieres September 29 on Fox.
9 / 14
Martha Stewart’s empire
Martha Stewart’s empire
Martha Stewart is taking over the Roku channel. This fall the culinary and homemaking icon is debuting not one, not two, but three new shows, each focusing on a different skill set. There’s Martha Gardens (premiering October 14), all about how she keeps up with Bedford Farms. Then Martha Cooks (premiering November 16), in which she’ll share her favorite recipes, tips, and tricks in the kitchen. Finally, Martha Holidays (premiering November 18), focusing on ideas for holiday meals, decorating, and gifts.
Premiering October 14, November 16, and November 18 on Roku Channel.
10 / 14
Clerks III
Clerks III
The Quick Stop Groceries gang is back, nearly 30 years after the first Clerks movie premiered and nearly 20 years after the sequel. According to the trailer, not much has changed: everyone’s still working at Quick Stop Groceries, Jay and Silent Bob are still loitering in the parking lot, and Mooby’s is still the burger of choice. But now everyone is older and wiser and trying to leave a legacy behind In the form of a movie about—you guessed it—being a clerk at Quick Stop. It’s the very definition of meta.
Premieres September 13 in theaters.
11 / 14
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
What would you do to get your buddy a beer when you know he really needs one? In The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a film based on a true story, Zac Efron decides to bring American beer to the frontlines of Vietnam to give US soldiers a taste of home (and home tastes like PBR, of course). It looks like a good old-fashioned romp with touches of commentary on the unseen psychological effects of war—not an easy balance, but a good one if done right.
Premieres September 30 on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
12 / 14
The Menu
The Menu
It’s not entirely clear what’s on the entire menu at Hawthorne, the exclusive restaurant featured in the upcoming horror comedy The Menu. Simultaneously skewering both pretentious chefs and the status-obsessed customers they serve, the trailer alone makes us think differently about how we interact with food. (The team behind the script are alums of our sister site The Onion, to give you an idea of what kind of tone to expect.) Will everyone survive the meal? We’ll have to watch to find out.
Premieres November 18 in theaters.
13 / 14
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
You may be thinking, “Wait, why is Weird Al on this list? Are you just including this because it’s the movie you personally are most excited about this year?” Well, yes, but I am also compelled to remind you that Yankovic’s entire career took off because of a song about bologna. We’re sure this film will cover many of the food-related songs in his canon: “Eat It,” “Girls Just Want to Have Lunch,” “I Love Rocky Road,” “Spam”—the list goes on. And, yes, this is poised to be the best movie ever made.
Premieres November 4 on Roku Channel.
14 / 14