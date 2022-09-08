The Greatest Beer Run Ever

What would you do to get your buddy a beer when you know he really needs one? In The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a film based on a true story, Zac Efron decides to bring American beer to the frontlines of Vietnam to give US soldiers a taste of home (and home tastes like PBR, of course). It looks like a good old- fashioned romp with touches of commentary on the unseen psychological effects of war—not an easy balance, but a good one if done right.

Premieres September 30 on Apple TV+ and in theaters.