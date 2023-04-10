11 Uses for Bananas You Never Thought Of

Before you toss that banana peel away (or compost it), did you know it’s actually edible? That’s right, you can eat the banana skin—it’s a common ingredient in many global cuisines. It might even have some health benefits, though the studies have only been done on rats so far.

If you feel like experimenting, Dole has banana peel recipes that you can start with (some of which are vegan), or you can head over to TikTok to learn how to make banana peel bacon. Nigella Lawson’s recipe for banana peel curry caught the internet by surprise a few years ago, and the peels also make for a popular pulled pork substitute.