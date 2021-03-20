11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight

Slideshow

11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight

The Takeout
Save
Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Allison Robicelli

Chicken is cheap, reliable, and easy to prepare—all factors that might find you settling into a cooking routine with your poultry that gets boring after a while. We don’t want this to happen to you, which is why we’ve compiled our best and most exciting chicken recipes that will prove just how versatile this bird can be. Read on for all the chicken inspiration you can handle.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window. You can also click “List Slides” at any time to see the full list and navigate to particular recipes.

Advertisement

2 / 13

Skillet Chicken Thighs With Schmaltzy Matzo Crumble

Skillet Chicken Thighs With Schmaltzy Matzo Crumble

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Allison Robicelli

One of the easiest ways to make anything taste good is to cook it in schmaltz, a.k.a. rendered chicken fat. These chicken thighs are cooked low and slow in a cast iron skillet, rendering the fat out of the chicken skins, making them so crispy they shatter like glass. Then, fat pieces of matzoh get toasted in the flavored schmaltz for a meal you won’t soon forget. Get the recipe for Skillet Chicken Thighs with Schmaltzy Matzo Crumble here. 

Advertisement

3 / 13

Chiff Choff

Chiff Choff

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Danny Palumbo

We know what you’re thinking: what on earth is “Chiff Choff”? For the uninitiated, it’s a simply prepared dish that takes bone-in chicken thighs, dusts them in seasoned flour, sears them, and then cooks them with a jar of hot cherry peppers. The spicy, vinegary peppers merge with the fond from the chicken, creating an addictively toothsome sauce, and what you’re left with is a kind of Italian hot chicken adobo. Get the recipe for Chiff Choff here.

Advertisement

4 / 13

Spatchcocked Hawaiian Grilled Chicken

Spatchcocked Hawaiian Grilled Chicken

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Allison Robicelli

This recipe is the perfect reason to commit to using your grill more this summer. Grilled chicken is much less likely to dry out if it’s brined or marinated, so this recipe calls for the poultry to sit overnight in a mixture of coconut milk, sour cream, soy sauce, brown sugar, and a few other delicious ingredients, ensuring a juicy bird that’s oh-my-god good. Get the recipe for Spatchcocked Hawaiian Grilled Chicken here.

Advertisement

5 / 13

Orange soda chicken, à la mall food court

Orange soda chicken, à la mall food court

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Kevin Pang

Sounds gross, doesn’t it? We get it. But the orange soda involved in this recipe plays sort of like teriyaki, bending ever so slightly toward a notion of orange candy. Garlic, ginger, and a spoonful of honey come together to make the finished product taste more naturally (as opposed to artificially) sweet. In the end, the sweet and savory flavor in a tender protein like chicken thighs will stoke your nostalgia for mall food court bourbon chicken. Get the recipe for Orange Soda Chicken here.

Advertisement

6 / 13

Brie Spinach-Stuffed Chicken

Brie Spinach-Stuffed Chicken

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Kate Bernot

This is a great dish to serve a crowd. Why? Because guests hear “Brie-stuffed” and see the juicy, mustard-brushed chicken and think it’s fancy. Never mind that you just defrosted the chicken breasts an hour ago, or that two of the main ingredients are fridge-staple condiments. Brie is fancy, ipso facto this dish is fancy: easy but impressive, simple but not boring, and containing only six ingredients (seven, if you count the toothpicks). Get the recipe for Brie Spinach-Stuffed Chicken here.

Advertisement

7 / 13

Easy Chicken Paprika

Easy Chicken Paprika

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Kate Bernot

There are a whole lot of recipes you can build off of a basic grocery store rotisserie chicken. You probably knew that already—but was chicken paprikash in your mental rolodex? This super-comforting, stick-to-your-ribs dish has seven ingredients, comes together quickly, and can be served over rice or noodles with a side of whatever veggie you want. Get the recipe for Easy Chicken Paprika here.

Advertisement

8 / 13

Chicken Parm Pot Pie

Chicken Parm Pot Pie

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Allison Robicelli

This one will feed a crowd, make no mistake: it starts with a breadcrumb crust that’s then layered with shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, four chicken breasts’ worth of meat, and garlicky marinara sauce. The top crust, meanwhile, is formed by a thin layer of pizza dough brushed generously with garlic butter. It’s a bit time-consuming, but it’s worth it just to make your kitchen smell like a Brooklyn slice joint. Get the recipe for Chicken Parm Pot Pie here.

Advertisement

9 / 13

Spicy Panang Curry

Spicy Panang Curry

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Gwen Ihnat, Image: Inti St. Clair/Getty images,

Here’s the base of panang curry: Thai red curry paste and coconut milk. That’s it, and it’s amazing. You should be able to find these two items in most grocery stores. From there, it’s just chicken (or the protein of your choice), bell pepper, and ginger—additional vegetables such as mushrooms and peas can be added, though only if you feel like it, because it’ll feel complete without them, too. It’s a dish that dances along the dividing line between hot and sweet, coming together in perfect harmony. Get the recipe for Spicy Panang Curry here.

Advertisement

10 / 13

Springfield Cashew Chicken

Springfield Cashew Chicken

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Allison Robicelli

Springfield-style cashew chicken was invented in Missouri and is one of the Midwest’s greatest contributions to Chinese-American food. It starts with fried chicken, not the more common stir-fried version. The crunchy chunks of chicken are then smothered in a rich gravy of oyster sauce, light and dark soy sauce, and ginger stirred into a chicken stock thickened with cornstarch. The final touch is a sprinkle of chopped green onions and cashew halves. Our version tweaks the breading and the sauce to create a new interpretation of a classic, one that you have to try at least once. Get the recipe for Springfield Cashew Chicken here.

Advertisement

11 / 13

Chicken “Not” Pie

Chicken “Not” Pie

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Nick Leggin

Chicken Pie is a simple pleasure: the smoothness of the soft chicken and creamy rice in broth, paired with powdery, crunchy brown biscuits is divine in its simplicity. It nearly defies categorization, sitting somewhere between a pot pie, a casserole, and chicken and biscuits. Call it whatever you want, as long as you give it a try. You won’t be disappointed. Get the recipe for Chicken “Not” Pie here.

Advertisement

12 / 13

Brick Roast Chicken

Brick Roast Chicken

Illustration for article titled 11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight
Photo: Kevin Pang

Don’t you dare scroll past this recipe thinking, “I can’t make that—I don’t have a brick.” You don’t need a brick! You can achieve the same results by pressing down on the spatchcocked chicken with a heavy Dutch oven. Other than one small whole chicken, this recipe calls for only the simplest ingredients so that the superbly golden, utterly crispy chicken skin has a chance to shine through. Get the recipe for Brick Roast Chicken here.

Advertisement

13 / 13

DISCUSSION