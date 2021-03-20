11 great chicken recipes to make for dinner tonight

Photo : Allison Robicelli

Chicken is cheap, reliable, and easy to prepare—all factors that might find you settling into a cooking routine with your poultry that gets boring after a while. We don’t want this to happen to you, which is why we’ve compiled our best and most exciting chicken recipes that will prove just how versatile this bird can be. Read on for all the chicken inspiration you can handle.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window. You can also click “List Slides” at any time to see the full list and navigate to particular recipes.