10 Surprising Foods You Can Buy From Vending Machines

Champagne

You can get champagne from a vending machine if you have an occasion that requires immediate celebration. Though not the first champagne vending machine in the US, Moët & Chandon Champagne can be found in Manhattan at New York’s Lexington Hotel and other fancy hotels across the country (such as the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia, seen in the video above). Guests can treat themselves to a sip of sparkling booze the easy way, buying a gold coin from the hotel for $25 and then using that coin to purchase the beverage. Offered in small glass bottles, the bubbly also comes with a champagne flute for optimal enjoyment.