Blame it on the dog

When you are truly craving something, truly looking forward to a little treat after a hard day, and you find out someone else took that special snack, there’s hell to pay. When that “ someone else” is your husband’s dog? You go to Reddit and see if you’re the asshole.

“AITA for leaving and staying at a hotel after he gave his dog my snack?” the poster asks In the subject line, going on to write about how pepperoni sticks are their favorite snack, and not the cheap ones either. The poster works in a hospital emergency room 60+ hours a week and is currently using a crutch to get around and after a long hard day just wants to bite into an $18 hunk of cured meats.

They write:

Well 2 days ago I had taken a couple slices and his dog that he got about 6 months ago was at my feet begging and digging at my heels and I said “Absolutely not, this is my snack only” and left it at that. But the next night (yesterday) I get home and go to get the pepperoni and my husband was sitting at the desk with the rest of my pepperoni sliced up in a plate, leaning down and feeding it to his dog (he hates pepperoni so he wasnt even eating it). I ask why the hell he is giving his dog my snacks and he said “it’s no big deal, we can just get another one”. It just bummed me out beyond belief and I left and went to a hotel room and basically cried my night away over this. I know it sounds stupid but he knows I wont share that snack with his dog so he did it behind my back. He says I’m acting childish over food and saying I’m only pissed because I dont like the dog and dont want her having anything of mine. AITA?

The takeaway here: dogs have their own treats they love that will do just fine—never get between your partner and their special pepperoni sticks.