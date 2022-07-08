Oh boy, that lovable Norse god Thor is at it again in Taika Watiti’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which has already been pretty favorably reviewed by our friends at The A.V. Club. The internet’s been abuzz for months about the inclusion of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine” in the first trailer—not to mention the involvement of not one but two of the MCU’s many Chrises—but we here at The Takeout care not about the soundtrack or the impending spoilers or the cameos in the post-credits sequence. No, when we think about Thor all we’re wondering is, “What would that guy eat, anyway?”

We already know from his prior appearances that Thor loves to eat. We’re also assuming that as a god, Thor’s existence is eternal. Yes, he was around to dine with the Vikings, but he also weighed in on the recent “do Scandinavian people feed their guests” argument. Whenever throughout time Thor would decide to descend to be among the people of the Nordic region below him, these are some of the things he would eat.