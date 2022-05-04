Not everyone is born to cook, and only a select few are lucky enough to be controlled by a rat who is a culinary genius. Even though we all need food to survive, sometimes it can be daunting to know where to start with a recipe. Heck, even sometimes just the trip to the grocery store can leave people frozen in their tracks with indecision. Meal subscription kits are here, in theory, to help.

There’s no shame in cutting corners to learn the basics of cooking. Meal subscription boxes that send pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions are, at their best, akin to remote culinary school classes. And there are enough meal kit subscription boxes out there for you to try that you’re bound to pick up a thing or two along the way.

Pro tip: Most of these boxes offer a major discount or even some free boxes for first timers—you can work your way through all of them at the discounted price before deciding which is worth committing to. Plus, you can collect recipes along the way if you’d rather recreate them with ingredients from your local market. Soon you won’t need the boxes at all—you’ll be cooking a regular rotation of your favorite dishes.

