“I Need To Be Able To Connect To People Like You Can” | Community

“Contemporary American Poultry” (season 1, episode 21)

Where to begin? The cafeteria at Greendale Community College played host to many memorable scenes throughout Community’s six-season run. From Abed’s roasting of the mean girls to the epic Pillowtown/Blanketsburg battle and, as we see here, the great chicken finger hustle. But it’s the simple power of the scene above that takes the milk carton. It depicts the alpha Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) confronting and comforting the awkward Abed (Danny Pudi), who is reeling from the demise of his under-the-table cafeteria chicken business, his manufactured popularity now come and gone.

It’s a quiet and sweet moment between the pair, with a bunch of pop culture references mixed in (because Abed). It reminds us that the series’ many bombastic shenanigans only work because of the well-developed characters running underneath them. It’s nice to get a taste of that here, and the presence of fried food doesn’t hurt either.