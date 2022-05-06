One of the most enticing movie scenes to a kid are the one’s filled with activities they’d normally get in trouble for doing. The infamous food fight scene fits this description perfectly.

On the one hand, my adult brain says, “I feel terrible for the person that’s going to have to clean up that mess.” On the other hand, this is one of the only types of fight scenes that look more enjoyable than dangerous. So despite my responsible adult instincts, there are still some movi e and TV food fights that live rent free in my mind and I wish I could recreate.