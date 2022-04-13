We’re really in it now, folks— baseball season is in full swing (pun intended). You’ve got your season passes or tickets for the bleacher seats, and there’s only one thing left to do to prepare for the ballpark: plan your snacks.



After you’ve made sure you can, in fact, bring outside food to the stadium you’re heading to (check out our handy guide here), then it’s time to pack up some homemade goodies into some Ziploc bags to sustain you through all nine innings. Lucky for you, we have some suggestions for twists on classic ballpark foods that are cheap and easy to make at home and bring along to the game.